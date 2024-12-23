Blackwood stopped 17 of 19 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken didn't have a lot in the tank, playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 6-2 in Vegas on Saturday. They still cashed in a couple of times, but Blackwood did just enough to earn his third win in four starts since he was dealt to the Avalanche from the Sharks. The 28-year-old is now 9-10-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage though 23 appearances. The Avalanche resume their schedule after the holiday break with a road game in Utah on Friday.