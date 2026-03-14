Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Comes up short in Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
Two second-period goals by the Jets made the difference, as Colorado once again struggled to get pucks past Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg. Blackwood has been inconsistent since the Olympic break, going 2-3-0 in six outings with an .869 save percentage.
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