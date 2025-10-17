Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Conditioning loan over
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood's conditioning loan at AHL Colorado ended Friday.
It appears the Avalanche opted to have Blackwood practice in the minors, but they'll keep him out of game action for now. A timeline for his return to action has yet to be revealed.
