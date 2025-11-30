Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Cruises to fifth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.
The Avalanche were already ahead 4-0 before Blackwood gave up his first goal, and the Habs never seriously threatened a comeback. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to get tagged with a regulation loss this season since making his belated debut at the beginning of November, going 5-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage while working in a timeshare with Scott Wedgewood.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding home goal•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Records second straight shutout•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to face San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Locks things down in shutout win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Still shaking off rust•