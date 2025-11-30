Blackwood stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Avalanche were already ahead 4-0 before Blackwood gave up his first goal, and the Habs never seriously threatened a comeback. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to get tagged with a regulation loss this season since making his belated debut at the beginning of November, going 5-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage while working in a timeshare with Scott Wedgewood.