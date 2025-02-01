Blackwood posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Blackwood was spotted a 4-0 lead after the first period, and the Blues never really put up much of a threat. This performance ended a stretch of five straight outings in which Blackwood gave up at least three goals. Unsurprisingly, he won just once in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is now 17-14-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 37 appearances between the Avalanche and the Sharks. The Avalanche are back in action Sunday versus the Flyers.