Blackwood made 32 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old netminder nearly came away with his third shutout of the season, but Max Domi tapped home a power-play goal with just over a minute left in the third period to spoil it. It was Blackwood's first win in three starts after returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 16, and it was a welcome return to form after he'd coughed up 11 goals on 47 shots in the first two outings. With Scott Wedgewood back with the Avs following the birth of his child, the duo should move back into a timeshare for the final run of games ahead of the Olympic break.