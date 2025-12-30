Blackwood stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Blackwood was beaten once in the second period and once more in the final frame, but he didn't have to worry about the support from the offense since the Avs scored five goals to cruise to victory. Blackwood extended his winning streak to six outings with this easy outing, and he owns a 1.99 GAA and an impressive .929 save percentage over that stretch. The Avalanche are known for their powerful offense, but Blackwood has been a key part of the team's success this season as well.