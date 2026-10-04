Blackwood allowed one goal on 26 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The Blues were on the second half of a back-to-back, and the Avalanche capitalized on it. Blackwood did much better in this game than in his first start of the year, when he allowed four goals on 31 shots against the Kings on Wednesday. He's made both starts for the Avalanche this year, but it's unclear if that's part of a larger trend for him to function as the starter. Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood should split the next two games, as the Avalanche are set to visit the Jets on Wednesday and the Flames on Thursday in a pair of winnable matchups.