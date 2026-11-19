Blackwood stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The first period was a largely contentious battle, though the game stayed on simmer throughout. Blackwood gave up a pair of goals in the second period and one more in the third to get stuck with the loss, his first in four starts. He's at an 11-4-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 17 games (16 starts) this season. Scott Wedgewood battled an illness prior to this game but may still stay Thursday's home matchup against the Ducks. Blackwood will need to be sharp in his starts while the Avalanche are missing Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Cale Makar (lower body).