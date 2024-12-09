Blackwood, Givani Smith and a 2027 fifth-round pick were traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche on Monday in exchange for Alexandar Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

After splitting time in the net with Vitek Vanecek early in the 2024-25 campaign, Blackwood had been operating as the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender in recent weeks. He was decent over his last 10 outings, posting a 2.91 GAA and .908 save percentage, but he had to settle for a 3-5-1 record during that time. He'll now compete for playing time in Colorado with Scott Wedgewood, who was traded to the Avalanche at the end of November and has recorded a 2-1-0 record, 1.44 GAA and .951 save percentage over his first three appearances with his new team.