Blackwood will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Saturday.
Blackwood has stopped 68 of 74 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 21-8-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.15 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 32 appearances with Colorado this season. St. Louis ranks 14th in the league with 3.01 goals per game in 2024-25.
