Blackwood turned aside 28 of 29 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Blackwood thrived in Sunday's contest, as he allowed just one even-strength goal near the five-minute mark of the third period. With the win, he is up to an 11-1-1 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.16 GAA across 13 appearances this season. Sunday's victory brought the 29-year-old's win streak up to five games. Very few netminders across the league have been better than Blackwood when he is healthy, as he currently ranks third in save percentage and fifth in GAA among goalies who have appeared in double-digit games this season. He and Scott Wedgewood are a true one-two punch in net for Colorado, giving both elite fantasy value in all league formats. Blackwood will likely get a game of rest Tuesday before having a solid chance to play Saturday against the Golden Knights.