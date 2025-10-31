Blackwood is slated to start in San Jose on Saturday, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV on Friday.

Scott Wedgewood is expected to start in Vegas on Friday, so it makes sense for Blackwood to handle the second half of the back-to-back. The 28-year-old Blackwood hasn't played between the pipes for Colorado yet this season because of a lower-body injury, but he served as the backup goaltender for Tuesday's 8-4 win over New Jersey and is set to be the understudy again Friday. Blackwood had a 28-21-6 record, 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage in 56 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Colorado last year. He did well when facing his former team in 2024-25, posting a 2-0-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage in his two starts against the Sharks.