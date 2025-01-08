Blackwood is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, per Brennan Vogt of Mile High Hockey on Wednesday.

Trent Miner will play between the pipes in Wednesday's road tilt against Chicago, which is what's freeing Blackwood up to face the tougher 26-11-4 Wild. The 28-year-old Blackwood has been phenomenal since being acquired from San Jose by Colorado, posting a 7-1-1 record, 1.69 GAA and .938 save percentage across his past nine outings. You'd have to go back to Dec. 7 when Blackwood was still a member of the Sharks to find the last time he allowed three or more goals in a single game -- and even then, it was hardly his fault given that San Jose allowed a staggering 54 shots to head Blackwood's way in that 3-1 loss to Florida. Colorado typically doesn't ask nearly as much of the goaltender, and while the Wild are a fantastic team overall, their offense is merely average -- Minnesota is tied for 14th in goals per game with 3.05.