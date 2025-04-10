Now Playing

Blackwood is expected to defend the home crease against the Canucks on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has been inconsistent over his last three starts, posting a 1-2-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage. He's made three starts against Vancouver this year, going 0-3-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage.

