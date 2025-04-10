Blackwood is expected to defend the home crease against the Canucks on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has been inconsistent over his last three starts, posting a 1-2-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage. He's made three starts against Vancouver this year, going 0-3-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage.