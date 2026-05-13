Blackwood is slated to start at home against Minnesota in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Scott Wedgewood started in Colorado's first eight playoff games this year, but he was yanked from Saturday's 5-1 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 after allowing three goals on 12 shots. Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief in that game, and then got the nod Monday, turning aside 19 of 21 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. Minnesota has averaged an impressive 3.80 goals per game in the 2026 postseason, but the Wild are down 3-1 in their series against Colorado.