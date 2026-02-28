Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is expected to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Blackwood has a 16-6-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage in 23 outings with Colorado in 2025-26. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Chicago is 1-5-2 while averaging just 2.13 goals per game across its past eight outings.
