Blackwood will tend the twine at home versus San Jose on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood started the season with the Sharks, going 6-9-3 with a 3.00 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 19 outings. Since his move to Colorado, the 28-year-old Ontario native has posted career-best numbers in both GAA (2.12) and save percentage (.921).
