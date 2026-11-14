Blackwood will guard the road net in Saturday's clash against the Canadiens, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Blackwood has been on a roll as of late, as he's unbeaten in regulation over his last eight appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop has a 10-3-1 record, a 2.63 GAA, a shutout and a .901 save percentage across 15 outings this season. With Scott Wedgewood struggling to find the win column, Blackwood remains the No. 1 option for Colorado moving forward. Despite Saturday's tricky matchup against the Canadiens, he remains a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward.