Blackwood will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Sunday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Blackwood is coming off a 32-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over San Jose. Since being acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Sharks on Dec. 9, he has won two of three starts while stopping 91 of 97 shots. Seattle ranks 23rd in the league with 2.80 goals per game and lost 6-2 to Vegas on Saturday.