Blackwood will start Thursday's home game versus Buffalo, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood will make his third start of the season, as he missed the first 10 games of the season dealing with a lower-body injury suffered during the offseason. Blackwood is 1-0-1 with a 3.41 GAA and an .875 save percentage this season, as he currently has ceded the NO. 1 job in Colorado to Scott Wedgewood. The Sabres are averaging 2.63 goals per game, tied for 26th in NHL scoring.