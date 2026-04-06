Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Falls short versus Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Blackwood gave up a goal to Robert Thomas in each period, and that was enough to take the loss. Blackwood is winless in his last three outings, allowing 12 goals on 67 shots in that span. The 29-year-old dropped to 21-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage on the year. The Avalanche have no need to overwork either of Blackwood or Scott Wedgewood at this stage of the regular season, but Wedgewood has the momentum to see the majority of the starts in the playoffs if head coach Jared Bednar opts to ride with one goalie.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Getting nod against St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Pulled against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to face Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Earns close win Thursday•