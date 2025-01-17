Blackwood stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Considering the Avalanche had a 3-0 lead just over halfway through the first period, this was an unimpressive performance. This was Blackwood's first bad outing for Colorado -- he had not allowed more than two goals in any of his prior 12 appearances. He's now 15-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 32 games between the Avalanche and the Sharks. Colorado's next game is Saturday versus the Stars.