Blackwood is expected to protect the road net against Minnesota on Monday in Game 4, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

After occupying the starter's crease at Monday's morning skate and being the first goalie off the ice, Blackwood appears poised to make his first start this postseason. He stopped 12 of 13 shots in a relief appearance during Game 3's 5-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday. Blackwood posted a 23-10-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 38 outings during the 2025-26 regular season. Minnesota has amassed 36 goals in nine games this postseason.