Blackwood is scheduled to patrol the blue paint Tuesday in Nashville, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood is on a roll of late, going 6-1-0 with a 1.70 GAA and a .941 save percentage across his last seven appearances. He's allowed two goals or less in six of those seven outings. This should be a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old, as Nashville has scored 2.61 goals per game this season, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league. Furthermore, Blackwood posted a 35-save shutout in Nashville on Nov. 22.