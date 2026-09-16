Blackwood arrived at training camp in the best shape of his life, according to head coach Jared Bednar, and will have the chance to earn the starting job, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

When asked if he planned to rotate his goaltenders again, Bednar told reporters they'd enter the season with a clean slate. While the 29-year-old Blackwood only played in 38 regular-season tilts, he did post a solid 23-10-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and three shutouts. While it may be an open competition for starts in Colorado, Blackwood likely still is coming in as the presumptive No. 1B option behind Scott Wedgewood.