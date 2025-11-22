Blackwood will guard the visiting goal in Nashville on Saturday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood will make only his fourth start of the season, as Scott Wedgewood's outstanding play between the pipes has relegated Blackwood to a backup role. Blackwood is 2-0-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a weak .870 save percentage this season. He could get a break Saturday, as the Predators are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.40 goals per game.