Blackwood stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Red Wings. The other goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

It'd be completely unfair to put much of the blame for the loss on Blackwood's shoulders. He was beaten on a tip-in in the early stages of the first period and kept the Avs in the game throughout the contest, and the second goal came when he was on the bench already. Blackwood has gone 2-2-0 over his last four outings, but he's allowed just one or fewer goals three times over that stretch, so the 29-year-old netminder continues to play at a high level even if the Avalanche are going through one of their most complicated stretches of the campaign.