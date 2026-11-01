Blackwood stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Blackwood and the Avalanche were in firm control of this game from the start. He picked up his third straight win with this effort, allowing just seven goals on 83 shots in that span. For the season, Blackwood has a 7-3-0 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 10 starts. With Scott Wedgewood struggling to match last year's success, Blackwood is likely to continue handling a majority of the starts. Both goalies should get a look during the Avalanche's two-game road trip, which features stops in Chicago on Monday and in Columbus on Tuesday. Both games are great matchups for fantasy managers looking for wins.