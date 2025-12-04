Blackwood will start on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, per Brian Compton of NHL.com.

Blackwood has won six straight games after losing in a shootout against the Sharks on Nov. 1, in his season debut. Blackwood has a 1.85 GAA and a .930 save percentage with the high-flying Avalanche across seven games this season. The Islanders are generating 2.85 goals per game, which ranks 24th in the NHL.