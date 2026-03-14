Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will start Saturday's road matchup against the Jets, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Blackwood has been a mixed bag since returning from the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 in five appearances while allowing 14 goals on 105 shots. He has posted a record of 18-7-1 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 27 appearances. Winnipeg sits 23rd in the league with 2.83 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets hook in Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Friday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Earns win Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start versus Kings•