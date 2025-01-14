Blackwood will patrol the home crease versus the Rangers on Tuesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
During his last outing, Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 shots faced in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg. He has posted a record of 8-2-1 with a 1.66 GAA and a .939 save percentage in 11 games with the Avalanche this season. The Rangers are tied for 20th in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets no help in Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Plenty of support in win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected starter for Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Sharp in Monday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: In goal against Cats•