Blackwood is expected to start at home against the Kings on Monday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Blackwood is 11-1-1 with a 2.16 GA and .924 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. He's on a five-game winning streak in which he's allowed 10 goals on 144 shots (.931 save percentage). The Kings rank 29th in goals per game with 2.59.