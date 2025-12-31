Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding home goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is set to start at home against St. Louis on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Blackwood has a 12-1-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .924 save percentage in 14 outings. He stopped 23 of 25 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Monday. The Blues rank 32nd in goals per game with 2.50.
