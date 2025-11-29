default-cbs-image
Blackwood is set to start at home against Montreal on Saturday.

Blackwood is coming off back-to-back shutout victories against San Jose on Wednesday and Nashville on Nov. 22. He's 4-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage in five outings this year. The Canadiens are 13-7-3 and rank fourth in goals per game with 3.48.

