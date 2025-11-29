Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding home goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is set to start at home against Montreal on Saturday.
Blackwood is coming off back-to-back shutout victories against San Jose on Wednesday and Nashville on Nov. 22. He's 4-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage in five outings this year. The Canadiens are 13-7-3 and rank fourth in goals per game with 3.48.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Records second straight shutout•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to face San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Locks things down in shutout win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Still shaking off rust•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Sabres•