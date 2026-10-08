Blackwood stopped 16 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The Jets' top line got all three goals, including Kyle Connor's second snipe of the night with one minute left in the third period. Blackwood has allowed eight goals on 76 shots while going 2-1-0 over his three starts this season. The 29-year-old netminder has received a starter's workload early on, though he'll be due for rest when the Avalanche finish their back-to-back in Calgary on Thursday. Expect Scott Wedgewood to get the nod in that game.