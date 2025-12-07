Blackwood made 24 saves on 26 attempts on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

After allowing two goals in the first 26 minutes of Sunday's contest, Blackwood shut down the Flyers down the stretch to grab his second consecutive win. With the victory, the 28-year-old netminder is up to an 8-1-1 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 10 games this season. He has four wins in his last five tries and has seen an uptick in playing time in the absence of Scott Wedgewood (back). Regardless of how the Avalanche divide up the playing time in goal, Blackwood remains a top-tier option in fantasy with Colorado off to a 21-2-6 start to the year. With Wedgewood expected to suit up Tuesday, neither he nor Blackwood has been named the starter for the contest, giving the latter a chance to draw his sixth consecutive start.