Blackwood stopped 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Blackwood faced heavier pressure than expected, and he gave up all three goals in the middle frame. The Avalanche were able to take over in the third period to get the win, with Blackwood improving to 10-1-1 on the year in the process. This was just the second time in his last nine outings that he allowed three or more goals. He's at a 2.26 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 12 appearances, and he's been sharing the crease with Scott Wedgewood lately. The Avalanche host the Jets on Friday before visiting the Wild on Sunday, and Blackwood figures to play in at least one of those games.