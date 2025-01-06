Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus Florida on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood is undefeated in regulation over his last six contests, posting a 5-0-1 record, 1.68 GAA and .934 save percentage. It took the 28-year-old netminder just eight games with the Avs to match his win total (six) from his 19 outings with the Sharks this year. Fortunately for Colorado, Blackwood seems to be thriving, as the club is currently without backup Scott Wedgewood (lower body) and may have to rely even more heavily on Blackwood.