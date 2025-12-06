Blackwood will guard the road goal against the Rangers on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood stopped 36 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders, with the sixth goal being an empty-netter. He has posted a 6-1-1 record while allowing 17 goals on 212 shots and posting two shutouts in eight appearances this season. The Rangers sit 27th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.