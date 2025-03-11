Blackwood will start on the road versus the Wild on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood has won his last four starts, giving up 10 goals on 98 shots in that span. The Wild have scored just 10 goals over their last six games, so even with the Avalanche on the second half of a back-to-back, Blackwood has a favorable matchup.
