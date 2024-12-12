Blackwood (illness) was in attendance for Thursday's game-day skate.

Blackwood looks set to serve as the backup behind Scott Wedgewood in Thursday's matchup with Utah. Once the 28-year-old netminder is up to speed, he should be in line to split the workload. During his stint with San Jose, the Thunder Bay native went 6-9-3 with a 3.00 GAA and one shutout in 19 contests.