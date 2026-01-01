Blackwood allowed one goal on 13 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Blackwood just missed out on making Team Canada's Olympic roster, but he was able to win over one of Canada's goalies in Jordan Binnington. Blackwood carried a shutout deep into the third period until Dalibor Dvorsky broke it up with 5:28 left. Blackwood has won seven straight outings and has given up two or fewer goals in six of those games. He's 13-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.