Blackwood stopped 18 of 20 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Blackwood was lightly tested in the win, his fourth in his last five outings. Over that span, he's allowed 12 goals, and he hasn't faced more than 29 shots in any of those games as the Avalanche's defense has stepped up to keep pucks from getting to the net. The 28-year-old is up to 22-16-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 44 appearances. The Avalanche's next game is Tuesday versus the Penguins, followed by Thursday's game against the Sharks and a Saturday showdown with the Maple Leafs. If Blackwood continues to see a large share of the starts, he'll be a strong play in weekly leagues for the week ahead.