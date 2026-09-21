Blackwood stopped all seven shots he faced in 29:30 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 preseason win over Utah.

Blackwood didn't have to do much in Sunday's exhibition opener, but he was perfect nonetheless. It was a good start for Blackwood, who is competing with Scott Wedgewood for the starting job ahead of the 2026-27 season. Regardless of who sees more starts this year, both Blackwood and Wedgewood are great fantasy options on a Colorado team that is expected to be one of the best in the NHL once again.