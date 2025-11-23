Blackwood posted a 35-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The final score was bolstered by two empty-netters -- Blackwood had a one-goal lead for the vast majority of the contest. The Avalanche weren't at their best despite Brent Burns' goal 15 seconds into the game, but Blackwood was sharp. This was the 28-year-old goalie's first shutout of the season, and he's won his last three outings. He's allowed 10 goals on 112 shots through four appearances. Scott Wedgewood has been too good to get pushed into the backup role, but Blackwood now has some momentum to reclaim a larger share of starts. Expect Wedgewood to start in Chicago on Sunday, with his performance in that game potentially dictating the short-term work distribution for the week ahead.