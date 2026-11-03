Blackwood stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blackwood recovered after a slow start and lifted the Avs to a third consecutive win. Blackwood has earned the W in his last four appearances, allowing three or fewer goals each time while posting a 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage over that stretch. The Avalanche's offensive firepower provides a favorable environment for accumulating wins, even when Blackwood's save totals remain relatively modest. He has made more than 25 saves in just two of his last six appearances.