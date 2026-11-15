Blackwood stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Blackwood held Montreal scoreless through the opening period and surrendered only a second-period goal to Nick Suzuki. The netminder played a key role in snapping Montreal's 12-game point streak despite missing two of its biggest stars. His strong performance was particularly encouraging given the Avalanche's depleted lineup, and he remains a valuable fantasy option while handling starting responsibilities. Blackwood has won his last three starts while conceding just four goals over that stretch.