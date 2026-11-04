Blackwood turned aside 12 of 15 shots after replacing Scott Wedgewood midway through the second period of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Columbus.

The switch in the crease didn't do anything to change Colorado's fortunes, as Blackwood got beaten twice in 39 seconds soon after entering the game. The 29-year-old goalie didn't get stuck with the loss however, keeping his win streak intact at four. Through 12 outings this season as the Avs' No. 1 netminder, Blackwood's gone 8-3-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .894 save percentage