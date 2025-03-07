Blackwood stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Two of the goals against were in the third period after the Avalanche were already well in control of the contest. This was Blackwood's fifth win in his last six outings, a span in which he's allowed 15 goals. The 28-year-old netminder is up to 23-16-5 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 45 appearances this season. The Avalanche have a much tougher challenge for their next game when they host the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
